Mother had previous case of unsecured gun in home in 2013

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of an 8-year-old boy who had a gun in his backpack at school was investigated by Child Protective Services in 2013 for an unsecured firearm in her home, according to the arrest report.

Jacquelin Iris Guerrero, 30, is facing child abuse/neglect charges following the Tuesday incident at Bracken Elementary School.

According to the arrest report, Guerrero admitted to police that she placed her unloaded 9mm gun in her son’s backpack on Friday after they got home from school. She said her children wanted to play soccer so she removed the magazine from the gun and placed the gun in the backpack near the front door. She planned to remove it later but forgot.

The third grader discovered the gun in his backpack on Tuesday after returning to school from the holiday weekend. He told his teacher and she reported it.

Police also noted the car Guerrero arrived at the school in had an expired registration tag. The driver, Sebastian Nava-Guerra, 36, a convicted felon, had a firearm in the car. He is facing several charges including possession of a gun by a prohibited person and driving without a valid drivers license.