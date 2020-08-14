Mother, father indicted in crash that killed 1-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury indicted Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones in the deadly crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July 12. They were each charged with:

Second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon (1 count — felony)

Driving under the influence resulting in death (1 count — felony)

Reckless driving (1 count — felony)

Child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm (1 county — felony)

Court records revealed Prescia is not in custody, while Hubbard-Jones is.

Police say the suspects were racing in separate cars at speeds in excess of 100 mph before the deadly crash near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Prescia’s blood alcohol level after the incident was .176, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Clark County DA Steve Wolfson added second-degree murder to the pair’s charges in late July. A judge increased their bail at the time, saying they were “a danger to the community.”

Wolfson said:

The recklessness and wanton disregard both parents exhibited in this incident is unacceptable. They caused the avoidable death of an innocent one-year-old boy and endangered the lives of many others who were on the roads that day. Ms. Prescia has the added charge of Driving Under the Influence because she chose to drive while intoxicated. I do not know what else we can do to stop people from making the potentially deadly choice to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. I am at a loss as to why a person would have such disregard for their own child’s safety. As I have said repeatedly, if you choose to drink and drive, and your behavior causes the death of another person, you will be charged accordingly.” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson

Prescia and Hubbard-Jones’ next district court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 1:45 p.m.