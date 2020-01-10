Mother, daughter to visit all 50 states in effort to change views on mental health issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother and daughter are on a cross-country mission to change the way people view mental health issues. Rachael Siddoway wrote “An Impossible Life” which details her mother’s struggles with mental illness, a suicide attempt and her eventual road to recovery.

Rachael and her mother, Sonja Wasden, are visiting all 50 states. They are donating the book to local libraries and raising mental health awareness.

“I found my mom’s suicide note and I thought, oh my gosh she’s so selfish, she wants to leave me and my family,” Siddoway said.

Wasden says the book offers hope for the future, after awareness and treatment. They donated a copy of the book to the Clark County library location at Windmill Lane and Rainbow Boulevard.