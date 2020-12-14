Mother, daughter collect gifts for hospice patients ahead of Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local mother and daughter have made it their mission to bring hospice patients an extra special Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to virus restrictions, patients can’t interact with volunteers or family members as they normally would, so Amber Garcia and Aiyana Castro stepped in to offer some extra love.

They’ve collected things like cards, blankets, pajamas and fuzzy socks to give to the 170 patients at Infinity Hospice Care.

“With it being COVID and with these people not having their families,” Amber Garcia said of their efforts. “We want to make sure they feel loved, even if it is just something as simple as a blanket. For them to know people are thinking about you, we can’t be with you, but hey, we’re here.”

Those who work with hospice patients said these gestures mean more than anyone could know.

Nikkie Ellis, who is the Director of Community Engagement at Infinity Hospice Care, said isolation due to the pandemic can be incredibly difficult.

“Video chats are great, but being able to just hold their hand or just to sit in the room with them is important,” Ellis said. “But that blanket is going to give them warmth. That blanket is going to remind them that, my family can’t be here right now, but it’s just, it’s a security thing.”

Amber and Aiyana are dropping off their donations at Infinity Hospice Care on Friday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m.

They still need twin sized sheet sets to keep patients warm and comfortable. Ellis also said hand written cards and fuzzy socks also make them smile.

If you’d like to help, you can call Infinity Hospice Care at 702-880-7002 or drop off items in person at 6330 S. Jones Boulevard.