Mother, daughter arrested for burglary and physically beating an elderly woman in North Las Vegas, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police report provided new information detailing a “family disturbance” and the arrest of two women in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 21 for the home burglary and beating of a partially blind elderly woman in her 70’s.

Mother Lanora Richard and daughter Latoya Walker arrived unannounced at the victim’s house on the 1100 block of Reynolds Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. and were trying to change the locks on one of the front doors, according to the report.

When the victim asked the suspects to leave multiple times, they pushed her and made their way into the house. The victim told police that Richard then began to pull her hair, scratch her, and punch her in the face before the women left with a safe and additional property.

Richard also went into a room and took a dresser drawer containing three old wallets inside, but the wallets did not contain any money, police said.

According to the report, neither Richard or Walker lived at the residence.

A third suspect was helping the two women change the locks and left the residence when they did, according to the report. He is still at large and has been described as a 5’10” Black male around 170 pounds, clean shaven, and with a bald head.

Walker later came back to the residence while police were present, telling them that she came to the house to grab some things, and brought a locksmith with her because the locks to the house had recently been changed. Police later made contact with Richard, who confirmed that they had brought a locksmith to change the locks and open the front door.

While police were still conducting their investigation, Richard left the scene and returned about 30 minutes later. She was placed under arrest for robbery when officers heard banging from inside the patrol vehicle and saw Richard sticking both of her feet out of the door. When she was asked to put her feet back inside the car, she refused. She was charged with resisting a public officer.

Both women were transported to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Richard faces the following charges:

Residential burglary

Battery/victim older person

Conspiracy burglary

Disturbing the peace

Resisting a public officer

Walker faces the following charges: