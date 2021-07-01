Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in hot bedroom misses court hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter refused to make a court appearance today, and remains in custody without bail.

Kemaya Darshay Taylor, 23, was arrested Monday after her 5-year-old daughter and the girl’s 2-year-old sister were found locked inside a hot bedroom with no air conditioning. The younger girl was taken by Child Protective Services.

Taylor faces a murder charge, along with two counts of felony child abuse.

When she failed to appear, the court scheduled Taylor’s next hearing for July 15 at 9 a.m.

Metro police say the call came in after 7 p.m. Monday. The incident happened at a home just off Maryland Parkway, between Cactus and Pyle, in the Silverado Ranch area.

Sources tell the I-Team Taylor was outside throwing rocks at cars and acting erratically.

Police found the two children. The cause of death for the 5-year-old is still under investigation.