Mother calls for change, deadly crashes continue in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After Nevada State Police announced 24 people lost their lives on state roads in January, nearly all of those in Clark County, a local mother is calling on the community for change.

A 12-year-old Jonny Smith lost his life before it could ever genuinely start when he was hit and killed by a car in the southwest valley in 2019.

“He was a ray of sunshine,” Jonny’s mother Suzan Smith said.

Police said the driver who hit Jonny was speeding, going over 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

“Every time I see something like that, it brings me back,” Suzan Smith added.

Now, nearly three years after Jonny’s death, his mom still wants to see safer roads.

“It’s frustrating,” Suzan said of deadly crashes. “Because I see it continue to happen.”

January’s Fatal Traffic Report from Nevada State Police showed 24 people lost their lives on roads across the state, with 21 of those happening here in Clark County.

The report cited the top contributing factors for crashes as impairment and speeding.

“We have to be aware of that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said of the issue. “So we can do something about it.”

Sheriff Lombardo also spoke on the issue during his State of the Department address Wednesday, calling 2021 one of the worst years on record.

“We had an 8% increase in fatal accidents,” Sheriff Lombardo said of last year. “A 14 year high for the state of Nevada.”

They’re statistics no one wants to hear, but Suzan told 8 News Now she believes change is possible.

“If people just minded the speed limit,” Suzan said. “So many lives would be saved.”

She hopes by speaking out, she can stop other families from suffering the same fate.

“You can’t take it back,” Suzan concluded. “You can’t undo it.”

Of the 24 people who died on Nevada roads in January, six were pedestrians like Jonny.

Suzan worked with Clark County to install a traffic light at Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue in January 2020, so others would be safe crossing the street.