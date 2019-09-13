Mother arrested in death of 5-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a child who died unexpectedly was arrested Thursday for the little girl’s death. According to jail records, 23-year-old Shevhuan Miller was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of child abuse and open murder.

Miller’s daughter, 5-year-old Janiyah Russell, was found unresponsive Wednesday morning around 8:08 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway. The child was taken to Sunrise Pediatrics where she was pronounced deceased at 8:36 a.m.

Miller was in court on Friday for her first appearance. Bail was denied due to the murder charge.

Metro Police’s Abuse and Neglect division are investigating, but they have not released any other details in the case. The Clark County Coroner will release the child’s cause of death at a later date.