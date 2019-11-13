Mother arrested after teacher finds gun in 8-year-old’s backpack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas mother was arrested after her child showed up to school with a gun. According to Clark County School District Police, everything unfolded when a third-grade teacher at Bracken Elementary School saw the gun after the child opened his backpack.

CCSD Police say he immediately reported it to his teacher and said he had no idea how a gun got into his backpack. The school called his mom who admitted to CCSD Police it was her gun and that she forgot she put it in her son’s backpack.

The mother, 30-year-old Iris Guerrero, was arrested. She faces child abuse neglect charges. The following letter was sent home to parents.

This is Walter Bracken STEAM Academy Principal Stanica Sretenovic.

As principal, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school, and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

Today, a student reported that they had discovered an unloaded firearm in their belongings and immediately informed a staff member. School Administration took possession of the firearm and immediately called CCSD Police. Officers are currently investigating. At notime was there a threat made to our campus.

Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat, including possible weapons on campus, through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement.

Additionally, please know that this is a police investigation and, as school officials, we do not have additional information to share. However, if you have questions or concerns about your child, please call our office at 702-799-7095.



The turn of events surrounding the mother and her gun did not end there. CCSD Police said Guerrero came to the school with a man who parked in a red zone while Guerrero was inside the school. CCSD Police noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, so school police approached the car and asked the driver for his license, insurance, and registration. However, the driver, 36-year-old Sebastian Nava- Guerra, was unable to provide it.

Per protocol, the car then had to be towed, so that means CCSD Police had to conduct a vehicle inventory. While doing so, officers located a gun in between the driver’s seat and center console. Police also found meth on the man. He was arrested.

Nava- Guerra faces the following charges:

Own/poss gun by a prohibited person

Poss sch I, II, III, IV c/s, (1st/2nd)

Drive without valid drivers license

Operate the expired unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer

Operator – proof of insurance required

Both firearms were turned over to LVMPD and ATF Task Force for ballistics testing.