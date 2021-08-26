Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in vehicle in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old woman faces a charge of child abuse/neglect after a 3-year-old child was found alone inside a parked vehicle in Henderson on Wednesday night.

Henderson police and fire crews responded to a report at about 7 p.m. of a child left unattended in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Parkway. Officers found the 3-year-old, and the child was safely removed from the vehicle. Paramedics evaluated the child’s condition.

The child’s mother, Brianna Hedgeman, returned to the vehicle shortly after that, police said.

After an investigation, Hedgeman was booked into the Henderson City Jail and is awaiting a court appearance. She also faces a charge of unlawful use of Emergency Phone Number (911).

The Lake Mead Crossing shopping center at Water Street and Lake Mead Parkway is at that location.

No further information was provided by Henderson police.