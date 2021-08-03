Mother accused of strangling son, dumping body to appear in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The California mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son and dumping his naked body on a trail off State Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, will make her initial appearance in Clark County District Court Tuesday morning.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California, on a charge of murder. Liam Husted was found off a trail in Mountain Springs near Las Vegas in May. Hikers found his body eight feet off a dirt road near some bushes on May 28. Police arrested Moreno-Rodriguez on June 8 in Denver.

The grand jury heard from investigators that Moreno-Rodriguez pushed the boy while they were hiking and he fell and hit his head and began screaming. The investigator said she tried to calm him down but couldn’t and ended up strangling him.

Liam Husted’s body was discovered by hikers off State Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, on May 28, 2021.

The investigator told the court Moreno-Rodriguez said television crime shows gave her the idea to remove the boy’s clothing so it would be harder to connect him to her.