New trial date for mother accused of strangling, killing son near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial date for a mother accused of strangling and killing her son near Las Vegas has been changed to Sept. 26.

The trial date for Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, was originally scheduled for Feb. 28.

Moreno-Rodriguez’s defense counsel said they were requesting a change in the date of the trial because pandemic restrictions had slowed the progression of their investigation of her case.

Moreno-Rodriguez is accused of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, Liam Husted, and dumping his naked body near a trail in Mountain Springs near Las Vegas. Husted was found several feet off the trail behind a bush on May 28, 2021, according to investigators.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, Liam Husted (KLAS)

Investigators believe that Moreno-Rodriguez and her son had been hiking on the trail when she pushed him, causing him to fall and hit his head.

According to investigators, Moreno-Rodriguez “said that she also fell during this process and then after Liam fell and hit his head and started screaming, top of his lungs, louder than she had ever heard him scream before and she wasn’t sure how to stop him from crying.”

She then strangled and killed him before removing his clothes, an investigator told a grand jury.

“Samantha indicated that she had watched television crime shows and thought that by removing his clothing, it would make it more difficult to associate him with her after she left the area,” the investigator said.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez appears via video conference in Las Vegas Justice Court

8 News Now’s I-Team obtained 12 photos of Husted’s body taken during his autopsy. The graphic photos showed his injuries which included a large gash on his head and strangulation marks on his neck.

Moreno-Rodriguez was later arrested in Denver on June 8 after a family friend saw the story in early June and contacted police, who then positively identified the child. For some time, the coroner’s office could only identify Husted as “John ‘Little Zion’ Doe.”

Picture of Liam Husted and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez

A court schedule had initially indicated that a jury was scheduled to be picked in mid-February, before the start of the original trial date.