Mother accused of murdering son, leaving him on trail outside Las Vegas, to be in court Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother accused of killing her son and leaving his body near a trail in the Mountain Springs area last month will appear in court for the first time Thursday.

Police arrested Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, last week in Denver. Rodriguez faces a murder charge for the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted, of San Jose, California.

Hikers found Liam’s body on May 28. It took more than a week for police to positively identify him.

Court records show Rodriguez, who remains in Denver, will appear in district court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a “hearing on advisement.”

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez (KLAS)

The law requires a person wanted in one state to go through a court process first in the state where they were arrested. The extradition process can take longer if the person in custody fights it.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of death for Liam.