Mother accused of killing son to appear in Las Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will make her first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning after being extradited from Colorado. She’s accused of killing and dumping the body of her 7-year-old son.

Liam Husted’s body was discovered by hikers near Mountain Springs off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump on May 28.

Moreno-Rodriguez arrived in Las Vegas early Monday morning and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. She was arrested at a hotel in Denver on June 8 and waived extradition.

She will appear in court on an arrest warrant return hearing at 8:30 a.m.