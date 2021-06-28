Mother accused of killing 7-year-old son headed back to Nevada to face charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is on her way back to Nevada to face charges. Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is no longer being held at a Denver jail.

Police arrested her earlier this month in Colorado for the murder of her son, Liam Husted. Moreno Rodriguez waived her right to an extradition hearing in the Centennial State, which sped up the process of bringing her to face charges in Clark County.

Investigators say she left Liam’s body in Mountain Springs off State Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.