Mother accused of killing her son returned to Las Vegas, due in court Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is back in Las Vegas after being extradited from Colorado. Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested earlier this month in Denver for the murder of her son, Liam Husted.

Investigators say she left Liam’s body in Mountain Springs off State Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Moreno Rodriguez was booked into the detention center early Tuesday morning and is due to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Moreno Rodriguez waived her right to an extradition hearing in the Centennial State, which sped up the process of bringing her to face charges in Clark County.