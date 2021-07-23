Mother accused of killing her 2 children moved to Henderson jail after Arizona arrest

Jovan Paris Trevino was arrested in Arizona. She is accused of killing her two young children.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson woman accused of killing her two children has been returned to Nevada after she was arrested Tuesday in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of her 1-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old son.

Trevino is currently in custody in the Henderson Detention Center.

The I-Team learned Trevino is a full-time family services assistant with the Department of Family Services which assists families and aims to protect children from neglect and abuse.

She was arrested at the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City a day after her children were found dead in a home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place in Henderson. The home is near the area of Gibson Road and Sunset Road.

Trevino had checked herself into the emergency room at the Bullhead City hospital.

Trevino told police she took a sleeping aid, drank beer and took a shot of tequila before she drowned both of her children in bathtubs in the home, documents said.

After killing her children, Trevino attempted suicide several times but failed, she told police. She told detectives she left the home, “believing that she could park and overheat in the car causing her death or possibly drive head-on into another vehicle causing a collision that would kill her.”

She was extradited to Nevada after she was booked into the Mohave County Jail on two counts of murder.