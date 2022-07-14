Tiffany Brooks accused of child abuse on an inbound flight to Las Vegas. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman from Oregon who was on a flight headed to Las Vegas is facing a charge of child abuse after allegations of a mid-flight incident involving her six-month-old infant.

Las Vegas police said they received a call on Tuesday, July 12, just after 6:30 p.m. of an inbound Southwest flight reporting the incident.

According to an arrest report, the passenger, now identified as Tiffany Brooks, is accused of holding her daughter on her lap while violently jerking the baby, smashing her legs against the aircraft seat and wall.

Brooks was then seen trying to quiet the infant by allegedly pressing a blanket over her face, the report stated.

She was also accused of becoming so angry because the infant would not stop crying that she started shaking her in an up and down and side-to-side motion, according to a witness account.

Brooks was later arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center but has since been released, according to jail records.

The infant was placed in child protective custody following the incident.

The arrest report also stated that Brooks is the infant’s foster mother.

She now faces a felony charge of child abuse.

Her next court date is scheduled for August 10.