Mother accused of abandoning her young child at Wynn arrested in California

CALIFORNIA (KLAS) — A mother accused of abandoning her young child at Wynn Las Vegas was arrested in California, Metro Police say. Mariam Ramos, 26, was taken into custody on Feb. 17 by U.S. Marshals.

Per court documents, she faces one count of felony child abuse or neglect in the first degree.

Ramos allegedly abandoned the 3-year-old girl in a casino restroom at Wynn Las Vegas on December 29, 2020.

Police say Ramos was known for frequenting casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

She is currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas. The arrest was made in conjunction with Metro’s Major Violators Section.

If you have information about this incident, please call Metro’s Abuse and Neglect Detail at (702) 828-3364. You may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.