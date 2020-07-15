Mother accused in crash that killed son appears briefly in court, new attorney will be appointed

Lauren Prescia appears in court July 15, 2020.. She is facing charges in a car crash that killed her son.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed her own son was back in court Wednesday.

Lauren Prescia, 23, is being held on $50,000 bail and is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.

Her appearance in court was brief. Prescia’s public defender withdrew from the case due to another conflict. Prescia will be in court Thursday to have new counsel appointed to her.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12. According to an arrest report, Prescia was driving 121 mph in a 45 mph zone when she hit a car and rammed into a nearby marquee, which cut the car in half. Her son, 1-year-old Royce, was killed.

8 News Now obtained dashcam video from another driver who saw cars believed to belong to Prescia, and her husband who was in a separate car, racing along Rampart moments before the deadly crash.

The results of her blood-alcohol test have not been released yet.