Miriam Ramos is facing charges for allegedly abandoning her child.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother accused of abandoning her young child at Wynn Las Vegas is back in Las Vegas where she faces a charge of felony child abuse or neglect.

Miriam Ramos, 26, was arrested in California on Feb. 17. and extradited to Las Vegas on Monday, March 8.

Ramos allegedly abandoned the 3-year-old girl in a casino restroom at Wynn Las Vegas on December 29, 2020.

Police say Ramos was known for frequenting casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.