LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bouquet of flowers leaned against a small office desk covered with items connected to the memory of Rebecca Post — a monogrammed stocking from a work holiday party, a can of her favorite soda and a candlelit photo of her family.

Colleagues of Post created the small memorial in her office at Clark Law Group where she was just promoted to a paralegal position, Just a month later she and her two young children were killed in an apparent DUI fatal crash in Henderson on Jan. 7.

Family friends said Post, 38, was a proud mother who would cheer on her two martial arts competing sons, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5.

“[Rebecca] and her boys made this neighborhood whole,” Jozlynn Venditti a friend and neighbor told 8 News Now. “All our kids played in the cul-de-sac every day.”

The Southern Highlands neighborhood would buzz with the sound of Leo and Achilles playing with other children from the area including Venditti’s boys.

Jared Clark, managing partner of Clark Law Group and colleague of Post, recalled fondly Post’s young sons spending time in the firm’s offices.

Jared Clark, managing partner of Clark Law Group and colleague of Post (KLAS)

“They were five and six years old, but I became good friends with Leo and Achilles,” he said.

Post was doing a phenomenal job in her respective workspace according to Clark.

“Her attention to detail, ability to be a team player and work around the clock when needed to be was second to none,” he said.

Colleagues recalled Post as loving, caring and possessing an affinity for others that brought about an aura that was radiant.

The memorial that sits in her office is a touchstone of the people she and her sons impacted.

A donation site has been set up by Post’s daughter, Leighonna Post, going towards funding the memorial support for the family.

A vigil for the victims has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School.