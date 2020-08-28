UPDATE: Trial ordered for man accused of shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis

Las Vegas Police Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones stands by a photo of Metro Police officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the department, during a media briefing at police headquarters in Las Vegas on June 2. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — A judge has ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial for Edgar Samaniego, the man accused of firing a gun at police officers and critically wounding Metro officer Shay Mikalonis.

Judge Melanie A. Tobiasson ordered Samaniego, 20, to appear in District Court at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, for arraignment.

Samaniego now faces a total of eight charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area.

Edgar Samaniego appears at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on June 3. (The Associated Press)

In testimony earlier Thursday, a motel security guard said he was steps away and Samaniego fire a handgun toward police and demonstrators on the Las Vegas Strip.

Juan Pablo Hernandez-Rodriguez testified Thursday he saw Samaniego pull a gun and shoot late June 1 when people were protesting racial injustice.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed.

The protest was among hundreds nationally following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The judge will determine in coming days if evidence supports Samaniego standing trial in state court.