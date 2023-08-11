LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man described as a “most wanted” unlicensed contractor is behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center after an undercover investigation by the Nevada State Contractor’s Board (NSCB).

Brett Benson, 55, was taken into custody on July 26. He faces a long list of charges related to abandoning projects without doing the work. His first court appearance is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 16. Bail amounts on the charges add up to more than $44,000.

Benson operates Security Screen Masters and uses the aliases Brett Jordan, Brett Jordon and Brett Zimmer, according to NSCB.

The charges include 25 counts on six felony charges and one misdemeanor charge:

Burglary of a business, first offense (2 counts)

Theft, $5K but less than $25K (4 counts)

Nonsufficient funds/checks, $650+ (1 count)

Theft, $3,500 greater than (8 counts)

Theft, $1,200 but less than $5K (4 counts)

Theft, $650 – $3,500 (5 counts)

Nonsufficient funds/checks less than $650 (1 count)

“The Nevada State Contractors Board appreciates the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in its recent partnership to identify and subsequently apprehend one of our most egregious unlicensed contractors,” NCSB Executive Officer Margi Grein said. “Brett Benson epitomizes the type of unlicensed contractor we warn against and strive to protect consumers from. His arrest is the first step toward seeking justice for the consumers harmed.”

A 2021 report by 8 News Now shows Benson was arrested two years ago on outstanding warrants after his license was revoked. At the time, the Residential Recovery Fund had awarded more than $115,400 to Benson’s victims with additional cases still pending.

Benson previously held a Nevada contractor’s license (#81295) for SSM of Nevada, dba Security Screen Masters. Complaints to the Board led to license revocation in 2020. Benson was found by the NSCB to have entered into 18 written contracts receiving more than $151,000 in down payments before abandoning the project with no work performed.

“The Nevada State Contractors Board always recommends consumers verify a contractor holds an active license with the NSCB prior to entering any contract to have work performed, regardless of the size or scope of the project. Additional best practices include obtaining three bids, insisting on a detailed written contract, and never paying more than $1,000 or 10% of the aggregate contract price as a down payment,” according to an NSCB news release.

Consumers who believe they have been harmed by a licensed or unlicensed contractor should file a complaint with the board to have their concerns investigated. Complaint forms can be accessed on the board’s website, by calling the NSCB office, or using the board’s mobile application NSCB Mobile.