LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who made the Metro police “10 Most Wanted” list in July was arrested on New Year’s Eve after “acting erratic and holding a hammer” on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.

Erica Hagan, 51, was wanted on felony charges of DUI and failing to stop at the scene in a Feb. 4 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Audre’as Clark, 32, was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, and died later from his injuries, police said.

After she was released pending a court hearing, she disappeared until police arrested her Saturday night less than a mile from where the February crash occurred. She was arrested near S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Spring Valley Parkway, just south of Flamingo Road. The February crash occurred at Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow.

Erica Hagan. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Hagan told police she left the scene of the crash because she had “lost all hope in the justice system” and believed she was not at fault, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The on-scene investigation determined Hagan to be at fault for the crash for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn.

After the crash, Hagan and a passenger in her car walked away after parking the car at a restaurant. When police found her, she failed a sobriety test. Hagan did not have a valid driver’s license, or insurance and was driving an unregistered car, the arrest report said.

Police responded to the 8:42 a.m. call on Dec. 31 of a woman with a deadly weapon. Police provided no further details of the incident on the bus.

Hagan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17. She is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.