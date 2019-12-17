Breaking News
Coroner identifies alleged suspect in Buddhist temple fire

Most popular pet names in Nevada

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We love our pets and it’s no secret some of us give considerable thought to what we name them. Sometimes, if adopted, they already have a name, but naming can also depend on their look and personality.

According to Rover, pet names are often a true reflection of what we care about most, from the food we eat to the celebrities we like. Names inspired by musicians, such as newcomer Lizzo (up 100%) or the beloved Beyonce (up 78%) have made huge gains.

While the name Reese is the top trending dog name in Las Vegas, here are some of the other top names.

Top 5 male dog names in Las Vegas:

  • Max
  • Charlie
  • Buddy
  • Rocky
  • Bear

Top 5 female dog names in Las Vegas:

  • Bella
  • Luna
  • Lola
  • Lucy
  • Daisy

Top 5 male cat names in Las Vegas:

  • Oliver
  • Max
  • Jack
  • Leo
  • Loki

Top 5 female cat names in Las Vegas:

  • Luna
  • Bella
  • Lucy
  • Kitty
  • Nala

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories