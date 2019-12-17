Most popular pet names in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We love our pets and it’s no secret some of us give considerable thought to what we name them. Sometimes, if adopted, they already have a name, but naming can also depend on their look and personality.

According to Rover, pet names are often a true reflection of what we care about most, from the food we eat to the celebrities we like. Names inspired by musicians, such as newcomer Lizzo (up 100%) or the beloved Beyonce (up 78%) have made huge gains.

While the name Reese is the top trending dog name in Las Vegas, here are some of the other top names.

Top 5 male dog names in Las Vegas:

Max

Charlie

Buddy

Rocky

Bear

Top 5 female dog names in Las Vegas:

Bella

Luna

Lola

Lucy

Daisy

Top 5 male cat names in Las Vegas:

Oliver

Max

Jack

Leo

Loki

Top 5 female cat names in Las Vegas: