Most people surveyed want 1 October memorial at site on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The majority of people who responded to a survey about a 1 October memorial want it to be at the Route 91 Harvest festival site on the Las Vegas Strip.

A report on the survey shows that 65.5% of the respondents think it is “extremely” or “very important” that a memorial be at the site of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on festival grounds across the Strip from Mandalay Bay.

The 1 October Memorial Committee survey drew 6,066 responses, and will be used to guide decisions on how to remember the event.

Survivors of the event, in particular, placed a high value on putting a memorial at the site where 60 people were killed. Two additional deaths are being counted as directly resulting from the shooting, and 58 deaths occurred that night.

The survey revealed that some people — about 18% — did not want the memorial at the site. Some of those respondents had experienced post-traumatic stress disorder or had lost someone close to them in the shooting.

The 15-question survey, conducted online from March 1-14, was released today by the 1 October Memorial Committee, a seven-member panel appointed by the Clark County Commission to gather input from the public and develop recommendations for a permanent memorial in the Las Vegas Valley.

The committee’s goal is to create a lasting memorial that remembers the victims, honors the survivors and first responders, and celebrates the resiliency of the community.

The survey also revealed preferences about the “importance of possible features/additional considerations”:

Nearly three in four (73.1 percent) respondents rated education about the event as extremely or very important.

Seven in 10 (70.6 percent) felt it is extremely or very important that the memorial appeal to all ages.

More than six in 10 (62.5 percent) said addressing the issue of mass casualty violence is extremely or very important.

Six in 10 respondents (60.1 percent) deemed an artistic feature extremely or very important.

An ability to leave mementos to commemorate victims and survivors was extremely or very important to 57 percent of respondents. Families and friends of victims and survivors felt most strongly. However, all groups of survey respondents shared the priority.

An interactive component was extremely or very important to a quarter (25 percent) of respondents.

“We are hopeful that we have a firm basis for this important project with the number of responses received,” said Committee Chairwoman Tennille Pereira. “We are grateful for all those that participated and look forward to on-going community engagement.”

About 81 percent of respondents were from Nevada, 18 percent were based elsewhere in the nation, and 1 percent were from outside the United States. A large number the shooting victims were from California.

“The response was great and it looks like we reached all kinds of people who were impacted,” said Bridget Kelly, manager of UNLV’s Cannon Survey Center, which administered the survey. “Between the impressive response and the depth of information people offered in comments, it’s clear that the community cares a great deal about what happens with this project.”

Officials emphasized that the survey is a first step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize what occurred. They said there would be additional opportunities for public input, which will include town hall meetings and likely additional surveys.

To follow the progress of this project, please visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial and subscribe to email updates from the 1 October Memorial Committee. Additionally, you can follow the committee at www.Facebook.com/1OctoberMemorial. Look for postings on social media using the hashtag #1OctoberMemorial and follow the committee’s work as it determines how best to create a 1 October “Memorial to Remember.”