‘Most Instagrammable Pop-up in America’ opens in Las Vegas tomorrow

by: Carolyn Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HAPPY PLACE, hailed as ‘the most Instagrammable pop-up in America’, is opening Friday in Mandalay Bay with a mission to turn Sin City into “Grin City”.

The exhibit features 15,000 square feet of whimsical rooms, from a Super Bloom room to the world’s largest indoor confetti dome.

“I think people need about an hour of their time to just do nothing but put a smile on their face …, founder Jared Paul told Las Vegas Now’s Lindsey Simon. “This is a place where for one hour all you have to do is leave your troubles at the door and just come and smile.” He especially hopes it will be a place for parents to bring their children for an hour filled of positivity and joy.

Visitors will have a chance to spread cheer to local charities through Happy Place’s charity lemonade stand. The organization notes it has donated over $100,000 to the four cities it’s resided in.

If you’d like to put a pep in your step, head over to Mandalay Bay on Aug. 23 for opening day. General admission tickets start at $30 plus additional fees. Family or group four packs will available at select sessions. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

