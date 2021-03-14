Most CCSD staff return to buildings Monday after a year of distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is another big transition day for the Clark County School District. Most staff are returning to buildings after a year of distance education.

It is part of the preparation to welcome back some students in grades six, nine and twelve next Monday for the start of hybrid learning.

A high school educator expects to see a moment frozen in time when he steps back into his classroom.

“I will see the date from last year up on my board,” said teacher Jim Frazee. “I will see my objectives and lesson plans and just things about school dances or whatever from last year. So very so, I think it will be a trip back into the past.”

Some teachers say receiving the COVID-19 vaccine eases their worries about going back.