‘Mosaic Church’ helps local drivers fill tanks at a discount

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With gas prices increasing, a local church is giving back to the community. During a four-hour event, drivers were able to fill their tanks at a discount.

Mosaic Church paid $1 out of every gallon of gas sold.

Organizers of the event say the goal is to be of service to the community during these difficult times.

“We are always looking at ways to give back to the community and care for people and we thought what a practical way to just discount the gas of price for four hours and help people out,” said Pastor Rodney Poepping. “We’ve had people tear up, have been very appreciative, just really happy this morning that they could get discounted gas.”

Mosaic Church says this is the first time they help the community to pay for gas, but their congregation has organized different events to help the community in the past.