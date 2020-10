LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — British recording star Morrissey is pushing back his performance dates on the Las Vegas Strip to later in the year.

Caesars Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday that “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will take place in the summer of 2021. His new performance dates are Aug. 28 – 29 and Sept. 2, 4 – 5, 2021.

Morrissey was originally scheduled to perform in late June and July of 2020. General ticket prices for the show start at $59.