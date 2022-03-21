LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, British singer-songwriter, Morrissey announced five new summer dates for his residency titled, “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas (Credit: Caesars Palace)

The singer will play on July 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25.

According to the release, the Vegas residency will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album.

There will be an artist-fan presale beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. PT.