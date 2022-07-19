LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two victims who died in Sunday’s collision between two small planes at the North Las Vegas airport have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, of Las Vegas, and Carol Ann Scanlon, 76, also from Las Vegas both died from blunt trauma, according to the coroner. Goldberg was the pilot and Scanlon was a passenger aboard the Piper PA-46.

Four people were killed in Sunday’s crash when the Piper-PA 46 collided with a Cessna 172 as both single-engine airplanes were preparing to land.

Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Two other people were killed in the Cessna. Family members identified Zach Rainey, 47, as one of the victims. He was traveling with his flight instructor at the time of the crash. The coroner has yet to release the flight instructor’s information.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.