More valley neighborhoods share street racing frustrations; Metro Police identify several involved in crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after 8 News Now heard complaints about illegal street racing in the far northwest valley, another neighborhood shared its frustrations with the same issue Wednesday.

“They are going to get somebody killed,” Scott Mergele, who lives in the northwest valley, told 8 News Now of those racing.

It’s an issue many have seen before in Southern Nevada, but some said it is ramping up again and causing concerns across the community.

Mergele told 8 News Now he deals with the sounds of revving engines and screeching tires several times a week, in his neighborhood near Craig Road and Cimarron Road.

Coming up at 11: More street racing issues in the NW valley.



We hear from another neighborhood that is seeing concerning behavior like this.



We also have an update from @LVMPD on its investigation to identify those involved. @8NewsNow

📸: Jennifer pic.twitter.com/50emse7k2C — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 19, 2021

“They think nobody is around, but there’s so many blind corners on that road,” Mergele said of the racers. “All it takes is one.”

Related Content Northwest neighbors fed up with illegal street racing

This comes just days after several serious racing complaints near Buffalo Drive and Deer Springs Way, along with Iron Mountain Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive.

8 News Now reached out to Las Vegas Metro Police about the status of racing on our valley streets.

They responded with this update Wednesday:

“The LVMPD Traffic Bureau has identified several people involved in these incidents and this is an ongoing investigation.”

“I don’t think they really care if they kill anybody,” Mergele said of those racing. ‘Including themselves.”

Mergele said he’s happy to hear action is being taken and he asks anyone involved in this to choose a better option.

“There’s so many legal outlets to do it,” Mergele concluded of illegal racing. “It’s just stupid to do it on the roads.”

He also encouraged anyone else to keep their guards up, no matter where they travel on the road.

Anyone with any information on illegal street racing in Las Vegas can contact Las Vegas Metro Police Traffic Bureau at (702) 828-3535 or TRAFFIC@LVMPD.COM.