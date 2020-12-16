More valley hospitals getting ready for COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More hospitals around the Las Vegas valley are getting ready to vaccinate health care workers.

Sunrise Hospital is preparing right now, conducting clinic exercises Tuesday afternoon as they await the COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival. The clinic expects to be operational as early as Wednesday, and it’s working ahead to ensure safe and efficient immunizations to frontline health care workers.

Centennial Hills Hospital is also waiting for the vaccine.

The VA Southern Nevada Health System will begin vaccinations for their health care workers on Wednesday.

While all the attention is currently on health care workers — who are part of Tier I in the state’s vaccination “playbook” — the community is still showing mixed reaction to the vaccine.

Some say they are for it, and others are against it.

Ed Martin, 71, is waiting for his turn to get the vaccine. He believes it’s good not only for Las Vegas but for the entire world.

“Deservingly so … I think the health care workers as well as all frontline workers should be at the front of the line absolutely. I wholeheartly support the tier system.”

Kayla Stringer, who says she got COVID-19 along with her three children, says she has researched the vaccine. She says she doesn’t want it, and she doesn’t want her kids to get it.

She says she is concerned about side effects.

“Getting the COVID shot and getting COVID … and dying, to be honest,” Stringer says. “Because when you take the flu shot you get so sick. Now you have a COVID shot. So am I going to take this and die?”

The tiered vaccine rollout means most of the population won’t be able to get the vaccine until around March.