More unemployment claims expected to be filed this week due to shutdown of bars, DETR call center closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The forced shutdown of local bars Friday night to slow the spread of coronavirus is expected to lead to a spike in unemployment claims filed this week. This comes just after Nevada’s unemployment agency announced its call center is closed due to an employee getting COVID-19.

During this time, all claims normally handled at the Las Vegas call center will be handled by the staff in Carson City. Claimants are urged to use the online services as much as possible during this closure.

Since March, Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, or DETR, has been swamped since the coronavirus shutdowns begin in March leading to record numbers of people filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, Nevada has the highest rate of unemployment in the nation. Last week, DETR announced the unemployment rate for the state is at 20.9%.

DETR says the call center was immediately closed Saturday, after learning of the employees diagnosis. The employee is self-quarantined and the office building is being deep cleaned.

There’s no word yet on how long the call center will be closed.

This closure doesn’t impact those applying for PUA, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system. It has a separate call center and is not effected by the closure.