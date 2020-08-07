More than a million visitors hit Las Vegas as casinos reopened in June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A million visitors sounds like great news, but it’s also a reminder of the long climb ahead for the tourism industry in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports 1,065,100 visitors in June. That’s down 70.5% from June 2019, when 3.6 million people visited Las Vegas.

For all of 2020, visitor volume is down 54%: 9,732,800 visitors in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, when 21,139,500 visitors came to Las Vegas.

Recent reports from some of Nevada’s biggest resorts painted a better picture over the past week, showing that locals have played a big part in getting casinos back on their feet. Those resorts also point to “drive-in” traffic from Arizona and California as a customer base in the first month of casino reopenings, which began on June 4.

The LVCVA visitors report also shows that air passenger levels stayed low in June — 76.6% down from June 2019.

Another number that jumps off the report shows the impact of lost convention business: Convention attendance — “0” compared to 514,000 in June 2020.

In Las Vegas, a key statistic measuring the health of tourism shows resorts are earning $42.56 per available room, compared to $110.43 last June — a 61.5% drop.

Still there’s something about that number — 1 million visitors — that seems uplifting in comparison with two months when resorts were completely closed and Nevada’s attention turned to unemployment statistics.

Average daily room rates show only slight changes from last year, with rooms on the Las Vegas Strip going for an average of $117.62 compared to $129.49 in 2019. Downtown rooms were at an average of $58.71, compared to $62.20 in June 2019.