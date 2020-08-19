More than 90,000 CCSD students may still need help with access to distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most of our public school students will start the school year learning online. But as we’ve been reporting, not all students have access to the equipment.

“Connecting Kids Nevada” is working to get kids across our state hooked up with device and internet access.

8 News Now gathered additional information on the survey and phone number you need to call to ensure your child is ready to start the school year.

We also spoke with Elaine Wynn, who provided an update on how many students will need help. Her foundation, along with the Nevada COVID-19 task force, communities in schools and the Public Education Foundation, launched Connecting Kids in May.

Their mission is to provide every child with a device and Cox internet service for free.

“Here’s the good news: We’ve got devices; we have them in warehouses, probably many already distributed to various schools” said Wynn. “So, we need the students to check in with the school district, with principal or on this telephone line that we have published, that is our Family Call Center. And then we will register everybody that is qualified, and these are mainly the kids that are in free or reduced lunch programs or SNAP.”

They are doing an emergency roll call and need everyone to go on the Connecting Kids Nevada website to fill out the short survey to determine whether you have connectivity and devices or not.

If you qualify and need either component, please call the CCSD Family Resource Center for help at 888-616-2476.

As of today, out of the 311,324 CCSD students, 220,891 have filled out the survey. Out of those, 91% are connected to the internet, and 61% have devices.

This still leaves potentially 90,000 students who may need help.