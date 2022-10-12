LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will be opening limited dog adoptions on Friday, Oct. 14 following the outbreak of a respiratory illness among several dogs at the shelter.

Seventy-seven dogs at the shelter are showing signs of Canine Pneumovirus, the shelter announced Wednesday. That number is a jump from the 40 dogs reported to be symptomatic on Monday.

The foundation said the dogs that will be up for adoption “will have been deemed healthy by our veterinary team. These dogs were not exposed to a respiratory illness at the shelter, or they have been cleared from Canine Pneumovirus.”

Earlier this month, one dog showing respiratory illness symptoms had to be euthanized.

“No dogs at the shelter have died from Canine Pneumovirus or Strep Zoo,” the organization said in the announcement.

One dog previously tested positive for Strep Zoo in an “isolated case,” the foundation had reported.

“Canine Pneumovirus causes symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge, and fever. Most affected animals experience mild cold-like symptoms, but some dogs can develop a more serious disease that can progress to pneumonia,” said Dr. Casey Miller, Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation.

The Lost and Found Department will still be open open for dogs to be picked up and all adoptable and healthy dogs will be listed as available on the Animal Foundation’s website.

The shelter will continue to limit the number of dogs who enter the shelter “to prevent the spread of disease.”