More than 6,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to attend the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 6,000 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines either onsite on gameday at Allegiant Stadium or at other sites, and were verified to attend the game Monday night.

Last month, the Raiders became the first in the NFL to announce that everyone over 12 years old would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Fans who are fully vaccinated won’t be required to have a mask once inside the stadium. Those who are partially vaccinated will still be required to wear a face-covering during the game.

According to a Raiders spokesperson, over 10,000 people used alternate screening over three days, while over 7,000 used alternate screening on gameday.

The team also announced that around 300 people received vaccinations at the stadium on gameday in order to see the Raiders play.

Fans need to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information. The first step is to upload vaccine information in the CLEAR app. However, CLEAR only accepts vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Those who received any other vaccine need to go through an alternate screening process set up in Lot B outside the stadium.