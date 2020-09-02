More than 50K students yet to respond in effort to ensure distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three weeks into a statewide effort to ensure that all students have equal access to virtual learning, “Connecting Kids” announced today that it has connected its 10,000th family. But more than 50,000 students have yet to respond to the emergency roll call.

Elaine Wynn, President of the Nevada State Board of Education, called the 10,000 mark “an amazing feat worth celebrating.”

“However, we must re-double our efforts to ensure that we reach the 52,865 students that may not have connectivity or a device so that they too can participate in virtual learning. We must continue to all work together as a community until we reach every single student with an expressed need for internet or a device.”

Families can answer the brief survey created by the Clark County School District at www.ccsd.net/survey to identify whether or not there is a need for reliable connectivity or device.

Officials say 11,266 CCSD students who were previously missing from the district’s emergency roll call have been reached.

More than 17,000 CCSD students have expressed a need for connectivity, according to a Wednesday news release.

Connecting Kids has partnered with CCSD to create a heatmap to identify neighborhoods with the lowest response rate to the emergency roll call. Street teams have been deployed to reach these students and ensure they are equipped with reliable internet and a device to participate in virtual learning.

Connecting Kids is a statewide community coalition formed in partnership with the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, Communities In Schools Nevada, and the Public Education Foundation. It began work on Aug. 10 and was announced two days after that.