More than $40K raised for family of 5-year-old allegedly killed by babysitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas community is rallying around the family of the five-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his babysitter.

Metro Police say 5-year-old Ryan James Peralto died due to injuries sustained from his babysitter — 22-year-old Laurren Courtney.

Police say Courtney was the babysitter for Ryan and his 7-year-old sister. According to an arrest report, their dad installed cameras after the sister said Courtney hurt Ryan.

Detectives call the footage “horrendous” and say Courtney is seen dragging Ryan while he was limp, kicking him in the head, dropping him so his head hit the bathroom floor, punching him in the face and dragging him into the shower, turning on the water while the child moaned in pain.

Ryan died the next day.

Over the past week, hundreds of people have reached out in support of the Peralto family.

Between two separate GoFundMe pages in honor of Ryan, one created by the family and another created by friends of the family, more than $40,000 has been raised.

You can also support the family by clicking one of the two links above.