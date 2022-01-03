More than 350 bench warrants resolved during North Las Vegas CARE Court quashing event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual quashing event by the North Las Vegas Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement Court (CARE) has resolved the bench warrants of 357 people during the month of December.

Court staff resolved most of the bench warrants remotely. Participants had payment plans reactivated or made arrangements with the court.

In total, more than 600 people contacted the court in response to the virtual event.

Related Content Opportunity to have bench warrant quashed in North Las Vegas CARE court

The warrant quashing event is part of the City of North Las Vegas’ larger rehabilitative justice efforts.

Chief Judge Chris Lee believes the event was a success in benefitting hundreds of people’s lives by breaking down barriers.

“A minor traffic infraction or the inability to pay a fine shouldn’t prevent someone from getting a job or an apartment,” said Chief Judge Lee.

A similar quashing event was held for 100 participants last spring.

This past year North Las Vegas Municipal Court opened the CARE Court which helps those accused of low-level offenses by offering programs focused on rehabilitation.

For more information about the North Las Vegas CARE Court call (702) 633-1130.