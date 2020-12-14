More than 300 drivers cited for speeding in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police recently wrapped up another enforcement campaign to make local roads safer that resulted in hundreds of tickets.

Police stepped up enforcement patrols from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7 to target any motorists violating traffic laws.

According to a news release from Henderson Police, they made 379 stops and issued the following tickets:

304 speeding tickets

6 distracted driving tickets

37 tickets for registration or license violations

1 red light violation ticket

12 tickets for lack of insurance

Another 59 motorists were given warnings instead of being ticketed for a variety of offenses.

Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in federal funding for the enhanced

enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety.