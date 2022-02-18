LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is now investigating reports of strange illnesses from more than 30 people who said they ate food from the Secret of Siam restaurant in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metro police showed up in force to the Thai restaurant Wednesday afternoon, two days after they ordered the restaurant closed following allegations by some customers the food contained drugs.

In a Friday afternoon release, the SNHD writes the customer’s “symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam.”

A survey is now underway by the SNDH to find out if more people have had strange symptoms after eating at this Secret of Siam restaurant.

The first page of the survey explains the survey is to collect information from people who consumed food or drink from Secret of Siam Restaurant, Centennial Hills location, between January 25, 2022 and February 14, 2022, regardless of whether they became ill.

The SNDH asks customers to “fill out one survey for each person who consumed food from this restaurant, and please encourage anyone you know who consumed food or drink from this restaurant to complete the survey.”

On Wednesday police were seen carrying out items in brown paper bags. This happened after claims were made on the Nextdoor social media site that some people who ate food from the restaurant over the weekend claimed the food was laced with THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

According to the SNDH, the restaurant will not be permitted to reopen without approval from them and other agencies.