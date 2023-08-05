More than 30 Las Vegas residents displaced after apartment fire in central Las Vegas valley on Aug. 5, 2023 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 30 Las Vegas residents were displaced after an apartment fire in the central valley, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

On Saturday around 3:15 p.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

The fire damaged and destroyed eight apartments, leaving 15 adults and 19 children displaced. Eight additional apartments were evacuated and residents are without access to electricity and gas, fire officials said.

Red Cross staff and volunteers responded to the fire as well and are providing crucial aid and support to the 34 displaced residents, ensuring that they have a safe place to stay for the night.

“Our dedicated volunteers are currently providing emotional support and addressing emergency needs for the families,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter said. “Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the days and weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support.”

Home fires are one of the most common disasters nationwide and often leave families devastated and in need of support, according to Red Cross.

The displaced families are being offered assistance with essential items such as temporary shelter, food, clothing, and personal care item, Red Cross said.

