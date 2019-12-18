More than 2K holiday meal boxes dropped off at Las Vegas area schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the season for giving and receiving. One local organization wants to make sure disadvantaged teenagers who may be struggling with homelessness have a happy holiday.

The Project 150 elves were in full action Wednesday making special deliveries. Their last stop was at Variety School on Stewart Avenue near Mojave Road. They’ve dropped off more than 2,000 boxes filled with turkey, potatoes and all the fixings at 63 high schools in the valley. They wanted to make sure families have a special holiday dinner.

While the Project 150 team may be small, they make a big impact.

“This is the most rewarding job ever. I get to go into the schools, I’m the last person they see delivering the food. The look on everyone’s face when they see us coming and the logo on the boxes, we see a smile, because they know we are out here trying to feed kids,” said Shane Ahern, Project 150.

This is the eighth year Project 150 has been making the season a little brighter for families in need.