Early Voting Day 3: Nearly 30K cast ballots in Clark County on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting in Nevada started Saturday, Oct. 17, and Monday was the busiest day yet. In Clark County alone, nearly 80,000 people have already voted. That includes more than 29,500 people who voted Monday.

Some of the busiest sites are Centennial Center in the northwest and Downtown Summerlin/Las Vegas Ballpark in the west part of the valley.

On Monday, 1,957 voters showed up at the Centennial Center site to cast their vote. The next largest voting turnout site was Downtown Summerlin/Las Vegas Ballpark with 1,720.

Daily Turnout: Week 1 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 Daily Totals 27,217 23,135 29,561 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD To see the full statistics on Clark County Early Voting Turnout, click HERE

The first day of early voting this year saw a turnout of 27,217 people. For comparison, in 2016, the first day of early voting had 39,309.

The busiest early voting site the last few cycles has been Galleria at Sunset. Here are the top 3 from 2016:

Galleria at Sunset: 46,728 Centennial Center: 32,167 Meadows Mall: 26,760

According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30. This link will show you all the early voting sites. For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.

You can find a map with wait times on the county’s election website.