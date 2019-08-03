More than 1K new teachers to start the school year, CCSD still hiring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not just students who may get the first-day jitters when school starts Monday, Aug 12.

“I’m super nervous but I’ve been excited,” said Alex Barnes, who is a new hire to teach 2nd grade at Doris French Elementary School.

“It’s my first day too. I’m new to the city,” said Alvin Ford, who joined CCSD from Baltimore.

These teachers are part of the 1,300 new teachers hired by Clark County School District for this school year. While that might sound like a lot of new teachers, there are still more than 600 more positions left to fill.

Teachers new to CCSD took part in a kick-off event for the school year at the Texas Station on July 31, 2019. (KLAS-TV)

Until those teachers are hired, the district will use long-term substitutes who have undergone additional training.

“Our vacancies are usually in our high-need areas so special education, elementary education, math and science are considered our high-need areas,” said Tya Mathis-Coleman, CCSD director of recruitment and human resources. “We are also always recruiting for our support professional positions.”

Support staff, such as bus drivers, custodians, classroom and food service assistants.

“Sometimes we’ll go to job fairs and there’ll be districts that are hiring like 80 people for the year, you know? So, for us, we’re hiring massive numbers of individuals,” Mathis-Coleman said.

Ford was sold on the idea of moving to Las Vegas for a bigger district. Although he’s new here, this will be his third year teaching.

“You never really know what you’re going to get when you come in. It could be anything and you kind of stay on your toes,” he said.

For many first-year teachers, the first day of class means achieving a childhood dream.

“I kind of wanted to do it my entire life since I was like, I don’t know, 6 years old, I think,” said Megan Theobald, first-year teacher, 1st grade, Kay Carl Elementary School. “I’ve always wanted to be in the classroom.”