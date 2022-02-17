More than 17,000 electric vehicles on Nevada roads, DMV says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric cars are gaining popularity fast in Nevada, with more than 17,000 vehicles registered as of last year, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

With 17,162 electric vehicles (EVs) registered at the end of 2021, the DMV saw registrations rise about 133% since 2019, when 7,381 electrics were on the road, records show. But EVs still make up less than 1% of the cars registered in Nevada, DMV records show.

And as EVs gain steam, Nevada and other states are left to solve a problem of tomorrow: how to pay for road projects that are currently funded by gas taxes. It’s a sticky question for governments that have done a lot to promote the environmental benefits of electric.

Legislation in 2019 that would have established a “usage fee” in Nevada hit a dead end.

Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts of Las Vegas said there’s still work to do to find the right solution. And it’s not a new problem, he points out. Hybrids introduced years ago led to the issue being raised for the first time, but a solution is still not in place.

In a pilot program that started in 2020, the DMV began collecting mileage as part of the vehicle registration process, and a look at data released in January shows EVs reported 61.5 million miles from July 1-Dec. 31, compared to 6.6 billion miles for all other vehicles.

But if a usage fee won’t fly, Watts said another possible solution is to spread out a fee so that it doesn’t hit so hard that it would discourage people from buying an EV in the first place.

“It’s kind of a complicated issue,” Watts said. The key is to collect revenue in a way that it does not build an “affordability barrier” to people who want to make the move to an electric vehicle, he said. And another aspect of affordability — used EVs. Watts said as used EVs become available, more people will take the step. And he’s done some of his own homework on EVs. He said he has ordered a Rivian truck. That will put him among just a few Nevada lawmakers to buy electric.

The road is opening up, with concerns about the range of EVs shrinking year by year. The state recently approved a $100 million investment in infrastructure over the next three years.

“Nevada has been a leader in developing infrastructure for electric vehicles,” Watt said.